Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders depart for Abu Dhabi

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have departed for Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on Friday ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE.

Pacer Shivam Mavi posted an Instagram story of a selfie featuring him, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Rahul Tripathi in PPE kits inside the aircraft. The team had been through a brief period of quarantine in Mumbai.

The Indian members of the team along with the team management and support staff are amongst the first ones to leave for UAE on Friday. Post quarantine, the team will begin their preparation for IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are already training in UAE while Delhi Capitals have reached and will be out of quarantine soon for practising.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik had said that he will link up with the Knight Riders after completing commentary duties for Sky Sports in the ongoing third Test between England and India at Leeds.

"The first half didn't go our way that doesn't mean this half won't go our way. If in 2014 we have written history then I don't think why we can't write history now again," said batsman Sheldon Jackson to the official website of the franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was returning after his international duty against Sri Lanka along with Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sandeep Warrier said, "Break is something that's good for a team, especially because we didn't have the momentum in the first half. This is a good opportunity for us."

The Knight Riders are currently at seventh place in the points table with four points from seven matches. They will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on September 20.