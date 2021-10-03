IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH: Umran Malik bowls fastest ball by Indian pacer; Kane Williamson hails him 'special'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) debutant Umran Malik on Sunday clocked 150.06kph kmph, which is the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the ongoing IPL 2021.

The 21-year-old Malik was roped in by the Hyderabad outfit as a short-term replacement for T Natarajan, who had tested positive for COVID ahead of their IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals.

Malik came into the Hyderabad starting eleven in place of Sandeep Sharma and left a mark with his raw pace. He recorded figures of 0/27 in his four overs. Mohammed Siraj was previously the fastest Indian bowler in IPL with a delivery clocking 145.97 kmph. Malik has now taken the top three spots.

Fastest deliveries by Indian pacers in IPL 2021

Umran Malik - 151.03 kmph Umran Malik - 150.06 kmph Umran Malik - 149.79 kmph Mohammad Siraj - 147.68 kmph Mohammad Siraj - 147.67 kmph

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson also heaped praise on Malik after the match, describing Malik as a "special" bowler who has pace in his artillery.

"Malik has been bowling really quick in the nets and it’s really nice for him to get an opportunity today. We've been facing him in the nets - he's special, lots of pace. Young guy runs in and goes hard. Obviously, we’re out of the competition, so it’s a chance for some other boys to also get on the park," said Williamson.

Hyderabad suffered a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata, adding misery to their lacklustre run in the ongoing IPL edition. SRH, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just two wins in 12 games, have already been knocked out of the playoffs race.

"I think if we got closer to the 150-mark, might have been par. We did have our chances to squeeze the scoring but it was always going to be tough with such a low score. We haven’t been able to identify the right score all season. We need to go back to the drawing board and re-assess things."