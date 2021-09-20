IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB - Full squad, Withdrawals and Replacements, KKR and RCB schedules

Image Source : KKR Kolkata Knight Riders are currently seventh in the table with five losses in seven games.

Kolkata Knight Riders

A change in captaincy hasn’t turned the fortunes so far for the Knight Riders. Under Eoin Morgan, the Knight Riders are currently 7th in the IPL table and will require a heroic effort on all fronts to make a comeback in the edition.

KKR lost the services of Australia’s Pat Cummins but found a replacement in Tim Southee, which remains their only change in the squad.

IN: Pat Cummins

OUT: Tim Southee

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Full schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Date Fixtures Venue Time September 20 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM September 23 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM September 26 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM September 28 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Sharjah 3:30 PM October 1 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Dubai 7:30 PM October 3 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 7:30 PM October 7 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore

File photo of Royal Challengers Bangalore players.

One of the only three franchises (in the current season) yet to lift the IPL title, Virat Kohli’s side made a strong start to the 2021 edition and are one of the prime contenders for the trophy. The side was level on points with CSK (10), with five wins in seven matches.

However, the side was forced to make wholesale changes in the squad after a number of players were unavailable for the side, including India’s Washington Sundar who suffered a finger injury during India’s tour of England.

IN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmanta Chameera, George Garton, and Akash Deep

OUT: Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, and Washington Sundar

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Full schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)