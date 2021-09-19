IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Check out Virat Kohli's special message for 'frontline superheroes'

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a special message for all the 'frontline superheroes' ahead of his first game in the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. RCB will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sharing pictures from his training session in Abu Dhabi, Kohli tweeted, "Playing for a special cause tomorrow where we honour our frontline superheroes @RCBTweets @IPL."

Earlier on Saturday, Kohli unveiled the special "Blue Jersey" that RCB will don in the match against KKR. Blue represents the colour of the PPE kits of frontline warriors.

Following the match, the signed jerseys of the players will be auctioned and the money will be used for free vaccination among lesser privileged communities in India.

"It is an important factor (players joining the squad at different times) but that isn't going to take away from what we set out to achieve and what we already set in motion in the last time," said Kohli.

"We had a great start to IPL 2021 to the campaign and that is a driving factor that we can play a certain brand of cricket that we have already shown in the first leg with really strong and consistent performances, every player chipping in somewhere or the other etc."

RCB will be aiming to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive season. They presently stand third in the points table with 5 wins from 7 matches.