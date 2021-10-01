Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021, Playoff qualification scenario: KKR powered with strong NRR, PBKS face uphill task

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming to continue on their impressive run of form when they meet the struggling Punjab Kings in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) game on Friday.

Points Table

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches 1 Chennai Super Kings 11 9 2 18 +1.002 Q W W W 2 Delhi Capitals 11 8 3 16 +0.562 - L W W 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 -0.200 - W W L 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 6 10 +0.363 - W L W 5 Mumbai Indians 11 5 6 10 -0.453 - W L L 6 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.288 - L W L 7 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.468 - L L L 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 2 9 4 -0.490 - L W L

Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Knight Riders have won three of their four games in the second leg and are currently fourth in the table. More importantly, they're one of the only three sides (other being first-placed CSK and second-placed DC) to have a positive Net Run Rate (NRR).

If Eoin Morgan's men win all of their remaining games (against PBKS, SRH and RR), they will secure a qualification for the playoffs. Even if KKR lose one of their last three games, their strong NRR will keep them in fray for a playoff position - given two or more teams finish on 14 points in the league stage.

Follow IPL 2021 Live Coverage Here

Punjab Kings Playoff Qualification Scenario

For KL Rahul's side, the match against the Knight Riders is a virtual knock-out. Punjab Kings will remain in fray with a win; however, if they lose, PBKS will require the Knight Riders to lose all of their remaining games, as RCB's points tally would already be out of their reach with another loss.

Moreover, the Kings will require KKR to lose with a hefty margin due to the side's positive NRR. Even if the KKR results go in PBKS' favour, KL Rahul's team will need Mumbai Indians to lose at least one game.

Both assured, the PBKS will need to put their best foot forward against two significantly consistent sides in the tournament; Chennai Super Kings (already qualified) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (3rd).