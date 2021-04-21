IPL 2021: CSK survive Andre Russell-Pat Cummins storm at Wankhede

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Pat Cummins

Andre Russell's carnage and Pat Cummins' blistering show at the death went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders suffered an 18-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. While Russell hammered 54 from 22, Cummins finished with a 34-ball 66 in a stiff chase at Wankhede.

The Russell-Cummins storm, however, failed to pull off a heist as the Kolkata outfit bundled out for 202 while chasing an intimidating 220-run total in Mumbai.

Pacer Deepak Chahar triggered KKR's batting collapse as they slumped to 31/5 in the PowerPlay itself. Ex-skipper Dinesh Karthik and Russell then stitched an 81-run stand to recover KKR from a nightmarish start. Russell pummelled 6 sixes and 3 fours in the course of his assault. Karthik also scored 40 off 24 before getting trapped off Lungi Ngidi in the 15th over.

In the end, it was Cummins who almost turned it around with his 34-ball 66, laced with 6 sixes and 4 fours. The Australian looked in sublime touch with the bat and hit boundaries for fun in his impressive knock. Cummins, however, was left alone in the middle after KKR lost their last wicket in the form of Prasidh Krishna in the last over.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis notched up a sensational 95 after his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) departed in the 13th over. 24-year-old Ruturaj registered his first fifty of the season as he joined forces with du Plessis after KKR opted to field. The duo laid the foundation by adding an opening stand of 115 runs.

After Ruturaj's dismissal, du Plessis teamed up with in-form Moeen Ali to add 50 runs for the second wicket. Ali, who had put up an all-round show in CSK's last game against Rajasthan, was looking in fine touch before he was stumped by Dinesh Karthik off Sunil Narine's delivery. The England international made way for skipper Dhoni, who promoted himself up the batting order.

Dhoni chipped in with 17 from 8 deliveries which consisted of 2 fours and a maximum. A flat six over mid-wicket against Prasidh Krishna was the probably highlight of Dhoni's late cameo. In the last five overs, CSK managed to gather 76 runs, with du Plessis playing a vital role with his willow.

Du Plessis smashed Andre Russell for three consecutive fours and followed it up with a six off Pat Cummins in the last over. He, however, fell short of the three-figure mark by five runs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finished CSK's innings in style with a six over mid-wicket.

Chakravarthy was the best bowler for Kolkata, giving away 27 runs in his four overs and picking the wicket of Gaikwad. Sunil Narine registered 1/34 in his four overs