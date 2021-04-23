IPL 2021: 'Morris went for a lot more money than I would've ever paid for': Kevin Pietersen

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chris Morris became the most expensive cricketer in IPL history (INR 16.25 crore) during the auction earlier this year.

Chris Morris became the most expensive cricketer in the history of the Indian Premier League during the 2021 Auction. He was bought for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

In this season so far, Morris has played in all four games for RR, taking five wickets at a rather expensive economy rate of 9.92. With the bat, he played a match-winning unbeaten 36-run knock in only 18 deliveries against Delhi Capitals. Overall, he has scored 48 runs in four innings at an average of 24, and a strike rate of 154.83.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, however, believes that Morris wasn't worth the price tag he was sold for in the auction, adding that there are "too much expectations" from the all-rounder.

"This is going to sound harsh, but he went for a lot more money than I would have ever paid for, to be completely honest. I just don't think that he's worth that kind of number. I think there's pressure on him," Pietersen said in Star Sports' Select Dug-out.

"He's not a first choice for the South African side. So, I think we're expecting too much. There's too much talked about him. I don't think he's the kind of guy that's going to consistently deliver. I mean this with the greatest deal of respect," he further said.

The former England captain further said that while Morris has the "attributes," he is not a consistent performer.

"There's nothing special about what he does, and if he does run-in, he'll run-in for two games. And then he'll go missing for a few games and it's not the kind of thing that you should be seeing. He has the attributes," Pietersen said.

Rajasthan Royals conceded a 10-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their fourth game last night, and are currently reeling at the bottom of the table with two points.