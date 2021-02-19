IPL 2021 | Kagiso Rabada says 'country comes first', Shakib Al Hasan to skip Sri Lanka Tests to play for KKR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM | GETTY IMAGES Kagiso Rabada and Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan has been allowed to skip the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka to be available for the entire season of the Indian Premier League 2021. Shakib was bought back by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.2 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operation chairman Akram Khan confirmed that the BCB has given Shakib permission to skip the Test series. He, however, will be available to play in the three-match ODI series before both the Tests.

Shakib was a part of KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014. He missed the last season because of his year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches of the bookies.

"He (Shakib) had recently given us a letter [asking] to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka as he wanted to take part in the IPL," Akram told Cricbuzz. "We have given him the permission as there is no point pushing someone who is not interested to play (Test for the national team)," he said.

Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, has opted to play for his country and skip a week of this year's IPL, as reported by iol.co.za. South Africa are scheduled to play four T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan from April 2 to April 16, and this year's IPL edition is reportedly scheduled to start from April 11.

“Country comes first and I may miss a week of the IPL if the Pakistan series is scheduled at the same time the IPL starts. Delhi has been my home in India, but national duty is a priority,” Rabada, who is a part of Delhi Capitals camp, said.