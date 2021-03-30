IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad, sweats it out in quarantine - Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the franchise and has begun quarantining, but is leaving no stone unturned to get into the groove for the impending 14th season of the Indian Premier League.

Bumrah had missed India's limited-overs leg against England as he had taken a leave owing to personal reason. The pacer had tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15.

Bumrah shared a video of himself doing a few exercises in his hotel room with the caption, "Quarantining and getting those reps in 100."

According to BCCI's guidelines, players will have undergo a mandatory seven days of quarantine before hitting the field. Few players like Chris Lynn, Anukul Roy, Piyush Chawla have already begun their training under the watchful eyes of the coaches.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma, the Pandya brothers and Suryakumar Yadav too have joined the squad and have begun their period of quarantine.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the IPL trophy, will kick off IPL 2021, against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.