IPL 2021| Ishant Sharma recovers from injury; available for Delhi Capitals' next match: Report

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2021 21:08 IST
File photo of Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma wasn't available for selection in their first four matches after the veteran Indian pacer had a recurring heel injury, As per a report by website Cricbuzz.

The report further revealed that Ishant aggravated a problem on his heel and wasn't available for selection.

"We will have to see how he is bowling and how many overs he is able to bowl," a Delhi Capitals source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Delhi Capitals, who are currently third on the table with three wins off four games, will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 25.

More to follow...

