IPL 2021 | IPL may shift to one venue for rest of season; postponement possibility too: Report

Mumbai, despite being severely hit by COVID-19, is identified as the front runner as the metropolitan has three stadia, reports NDTV.

May 04, 2021
Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

With COVID-19 pricking IPL 2021 bio bubble on Monday, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) is discussing the possibility of shifting the remaining games of the season to one city, reported NDTV. Mumbai has been considered as the front-runner for the option as the metropolitan city has three cricket stadia. 

Another website Insidesport also reported that postponement of IPL 2021 is also being discussed after players and staff members of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings tested positive respectively. 

More to follow...

