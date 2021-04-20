IPL 2021 | Huge blow for Rajasthan Royals as Liam Livingstone flies back home citing bubble fatigue

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHAN ROYALS Liam Livingstone

England cricketer Liam Livingstone on Tuesday opted out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2021 owing to bio-bubble fatigue, a decision which will prove to be a huge blow for Rajasthan Royals.

"Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can," Rajasthan Royals said on Twitter.

Livingstone was roped in by the Riyals in the auction last February in Chennai for his base price of Rs 75 lakh. Although he did not play in any of the three matches Rajasthan played in IPL 2021, with Royals having lost Ben Stokes realier in the tournament to an injury, Livingstone had the possibility of replacing his compatriot in the playing XI.

Livingstone was previously part of Big Bash League with Perth Scorchers.

Rajasthan are yet to announce a replacement for both Stokes and Livingstone.