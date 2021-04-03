IPL 2021 | Gurkeerat Mann signs up with KKR as replacement for Rinku Singh

Image Source : BCCI Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury. Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has played a total of 11 IPL games.

His replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. The Punjab all-rounder has played 41 IPL games since making his debut in 2012.

The IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season. The 14th edition of the lucrative league is starting from April 9.