Glenn Maxwell’s Day Out: RCB's ₹14.25 crore signing shines at first practice session ahead of IPL 2021 - WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER/@RCBTWEETS Glenn Maxwell

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday had his first training session for the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the impending 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was seen smashing boundaries off Daniel Christian and Yuzvendra Chahal in a practice game.

RCB shared the clip of Maxwell's training session with the caption, "Glenn Maxwell’s Day Out. @Gmaxi_32 came. Maxwell reverse swept. And Maxwell had fun."

Maxwell was roped in by RCB in the auction held in Chennai last February, for a whopping INR 14.25, despite another poor IPL season for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2020 edition. In 13 appearances that season, he scored only 108 runs at a strike rate of 101.88.

Another big player signing made by RCB was New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who as well completed the mandatory seven days of quarantine to begin practicing for IPL 2021.

RCB will open their campaign in IPL 2021's first game, against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.