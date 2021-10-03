IPL 2021: Gaikwad century was of high class, says CSK coach Fleming

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK coach Stephen Fleming during a press conference in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming heaped praises on Ruturaj Gaikwad for a blazing 60-ball century against Rajasthan Royals for a losing cause, saying it happens rarely that a team loses after such a high-class batting.

"It was a magnificent innings, it is not many times that you have a centurion in your side and come up with a loss," Fleming said at the post-match press conference. "The team will celebrate an individual performance that was of high class. Another continuation of the young man's journey, our expectations have always been high, others are just starting to realise why we had such high regard for him but his performance against RR was magnificent."

Fleming further said: "We are really proud of him and his progress and the way he is playing is outstanding."

Some firework-filled innings from Royals batters Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 runs off 21 balls) and Shivam Dube (64 off 42) took the game away from CSK in no time, who squandered the match with 15 balls to spare. Coach Fleming admitted that the three-time champions were outplayed on the night.

"We were just outplayed, in the second half we had a team that took it up to us. The only criticism can be that our adjustments were not as good as it needed to be. There was some fine batting, when you score 190, a team has to play well and they came out at us hard and they put us under a lot of pressure. We have to reset pretty quickly, we were just outplayed in the second half," said Fleming.