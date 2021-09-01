IPL 2021: Full list of replacement players for each franchise ahead of second-leg of 14th season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Wanindu Hasaranga

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended earlier this year, due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

However, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced that the second phase of the league is set to begin in UAE from September 19.

As fans across the world eagarly wait for the second phase of tournament, severeal overseas players will not be available due to injuries or personal reasons.

This has urged teams to look for replacements and several players have already been officially signed by various franchises. Here is the full list of all the replacement players for the second leg of IPL 2021.

* Wanindu Hasaranga replaces Adam Zampa (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* Dushmantha Chameera replaces Daniel Sams (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* George Garton replaces Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* Tim David replaces Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* Akash Deep replaces Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* Glenn Phillips replaces Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

* Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals)

* Nathan Ellis replaces Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings)

* Adil Rashid replaces Jhye Richardson (Punjab Kings)

* Tim Southee replaces Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)

29 matches were played during the first leg of IPL 2021, with each team playing at least seven games each. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings finished in the top half of the table while Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders finished in the bottom half of the table.

In the first leg of IPL, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings finished in the top half of the table while Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders finished in the bottom half of the table.