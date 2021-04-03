IPL 2021: Franchises on alert after groundstaff tests COVID-19 positive at Wankhede Stadium

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Wankhede Stadium will host the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 10.

With a week to go for Mumbai to host its first game of the 2021 Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, the groundstaff at Wankhede Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ANI, the franchises have tightened the testing after the groundstaff was infected with the virus. The number of people who have tested positive, however, is not known.

A franchise source who talked to ANI said that the news has certainly increased concerns for all participants.

"You do get a little concerned when you hear such things days before the start of the tournament," the source told ANI.

"We have all been following protocols to the core, but obviously, when such a news come in, it makes us a little wary. We are looking at keeping things as tight as possible. Have to be on our guard."

Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have set up their base in Mumbai for the tournament.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

It took the state's caseload to 29,04,076, a Health Department statement said. As many as 202 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 55,379, it said.

There are 3,89,832 active cases in the state.