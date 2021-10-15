Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Agony for Chennai as spider-cam cable saves Shubman Gill

A bizarre incident concerning the spider-cam cable took place during the 2021 Indian Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shubman Gill lofted the ball from Ravindra Jadeja towards off but mistimed his shot. However, the ball hit the spider-cam cable and deflected as Rayudu took an easy catch.

After the replay, the umpire called Shubman Gill back and called the delivery a dead ball.

The decision came as further agony for the Chennai Super Kings after the side's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped Venkatesh Iyer on 0 early in the innings. Robin Uthappa had also dropped Gill at mid-off later.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings posted a formidable 192 for 3 in the final taking place at the Dubai International Stadium.

37-year-old du Plessis (86), along with 35-year-olds Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) and Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20 balls), set up a strong target for KKR.

Gaikwad (32 off 27 balls), meanwhile, secured the Orange Cap for the IPL 2021 season, becoming the youngest to win the coveted cap.