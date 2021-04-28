IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis catches blinder to dismiss 50-up Manish Pandey

Image Source : SCREENSHOT/IPLT20.COM CSK's Faf du Plessis dives to take a catch in New Delhi on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).

South African veteran cricketer Faf Du Plessis once again showed why he is among the fittest cricketer in the game as the 36-year-old fielder took one of the best catches of his life. At least that's what IPL 2021 commentators Ian Bishop and Mpumelelo Mbangwa felt as Faf caught a blinder on the boundary line to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey during CSK vs SRH match here on Wednesday.

Alternate link: https://www.iplt20.com/video/235866/faf-s-fantastic-fielding-effort-at-the-ropes

The catch couldn't have come at a better time for his side Chennai Super Kings as Manish's wicket came when the batsman was looking to unleash himself in the death overs after crossing fifty few balls ago. Pandey, who scored a 46-ball 61 on the day, had a big 106-run 2nd wicket partnership with skipper David Warner, who fell four balls earlier in the 18th over to pacer Lungi Ngidi at 55 with the scoreboard reading.

Ngidi then saw his fifth ball of the same over, a wide yorker, slogged in the deep as what seemed like a flat-six. However, Faf was quick enough to make a full dive towards his right after covering a bit of ground to take the catch.

Despite the two quick wickets, a 10-ball 26 cameo by Kane Williamson saw SRH post 172 runs on the board for CSK to chase.