IPL 2021 Expert's Corner: 'Very rusty, doesn't look match-fit': Sanjay Manjrekar on KKR star

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Kolkata Knight Riders' star Andre Russell, saying that the West Indian looked 'rusty' with the bat as he struggled against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

The MI made a terrific comeback to beat KKR by 10 runs in their second match of the IPL 2021 season. Chasing a modest 152-run target, KKR were restricted to 142/7, with Russell failing to turn up with the bat as he scored 9 off 15 deliveries.

Talking on India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', Manjrekar said that he expects Russell to improve with the bat when KKR travels to Mumbai for their second leg of the group stage matches.

"Russell's performance is a worry. He looks very rusty. He doesn't look match-fit. He's bowling good but I think we would see a change in his form with the bat when KKR travel to Mumbai for their next set of IPL games," Manjrekar said.

The former Indian player also talked about Eoin Morgan, saying that he needs some time to settle on the crease, adding that the KKR captain was in "hurry" to finish the game against KKR.

"Morgan needs some deliveries to settle on the crease. Today, though, it looked like he was in a bit of a hurry," said Manjrekar. "He should've stayed on the crease, the pitch wasn't easy to bat. Morgan needs some time to get into his best."

Morgan scored only 7 off as many deliveries in the game. In fact, none of the KKR batsmen after their openers (Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill) could cross double-figures.

For Mumbai, Rahul Chahar was the top wicket-taker (4/27), while Krunal Pandya bowled a brilliant spell, completing his quota of four overs for only 13 runs, with a wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.