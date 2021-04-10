IPL 2021 | 'Experienced' Suresh Raina is almost like a new signing for CSK: Ricky Ponting

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina ahead of their opening fixture of IPL 2021. The Delhi-based outfit, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, will lock horns with three-time champions CSK at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Ponting said that CSK are one of the most successful teams in IPL history and Raina will be a 'new signing' for them. Last year, Raina, citing personal reasons, had opted out of the tournament which was played in the UAE.

Raina, who has scored 5368 runs in 193 IPL games, will play a vital role in boosting CSK's batting line-up. The left-handed batsman is only behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL history.

"They have been one of the most successful teams in IPL history. They have obviously got a great leader and a great squad of players. They have always managed to play really consistent cricket. Last year they were probably disappointed with the way their season worked out,” Ponting said.

I think a lot of it had to do with the fact that Suresh Raina wasn't there for the entire tournament. He comes back into the squad this year which is almost like a new signing. A great player and a very experienced player that they missed last year.”

Ponting also said that DC have been analysing CSK's squad over the last week. They, however, have no clue over CSK's opening combination for this year's IPL edition.

"We have been looking at their squad and analysing their squad over the last week, and they have got a good squad of players together. They have got lots of flexibility.

Even now, when we have talked about it for a week, and we are still not sure who's gonna open the batting for them. So they have got lots of options. But at the same time, we have got a great squad, and we want to build on last season." Ponting added.