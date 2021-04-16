Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Exclusive: 'Don't think Pant did anything wrong': Sanjay Manjrekar backs DC skipper after RR defeat

Delhi Capitals on Thursday faced their first defeat of the 2021 IPL as the side conceded a three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 148 runs to win, the Royals rode on a half-century from David Miller (62) and a quickfire unbeaten 36 off 18 deliveries from Chris Morris to reach the score with two balls to spare.

Interestingly, RR were 42/5 at one point in 9.2 overs, but the South African duo of Miller and Morris steered the game away from the Capitals.

In India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was asked to comment on Rishabh Pant's captaincy in the game. Manjrekar, however, noted that there were no "obvious mistakes" in his captaincy and that he made some good decisions throughout the game.

"I liked his captaincy, there were no obvious mistakes. He started with Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes with the new ball, which was a good decision because he knew that Rabada is capable to strike after the opening overs as well. Pant also persisted with a man at slip and DC got two wickets at that position," the former Indian player said.

"They got Buttler and Samson's wickets with consistent seam bowling, which was a proper Test cricket plan. So I don't really think Pant did anything wrong."

Manjrekar pointed out that Kagiso Rabada's 19th over of the innings was the moment which turned the game in Royals' favour.

"The match turned with Kagiso Rabada's over, and not many would've thought that he would be that expensive after bowling so good throughout the innings," said Manjnrekar.

He also said that DC were also a little short of runs in the first innings. "I only think that Delhi were a little short of runs, because a target like 149 is always going to be reachable at Wankhede," Manjrekar added.