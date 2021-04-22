Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Exclusive: KKR made a good comeback but powerplay wickets benefited CSK, says Anjum Chopra

Chennai Super Kings registered an 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night, thanks to a brilliant batting performance from the side. CSK's opening batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad returned to run-scoring with a quickfire 64 off 42 delivers, while his partner Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 95.

CSK eventually scored 220/3 in 20 overs, and restricted KKR to 202 after the latter made a brilliant comeback in the game from reeling at 31/5 at one stage.

In IndiaTV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra talked about the thrilling encounter in Mumbai. She pointed out that CSK captain MS Dhoni's backing of Gaekwad played a key role in his return to run-scoring.

"Captain's backing is very important because it always keeps you in spirits and you have the confidence to go out there and perform. Ruturaj Gaekwad is a good player and he needed the captain's backing here. Last season too, MS Dhoni had backed him to the hilt and he scored in the end. The good thing is, he is now getting runs at the start of the season," said Chopra.

She also talked about KKR's incredible comeback in the game after the side lost five wickets inside the powerplay. The trio of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins steered KKR's return but the side eventually fell short by 18 runs.

"I believe that if the batsmen had been patient at the start of the innings, KKR would've won the game easily. They lost their first five wickets inside 40 runs. Even though they were brilliant after the collapse, when you lose so many wickets in the powerplay you always give the opposition an upper edge," Chopra noted.

With the win, CSK is now at the top of the table while the Knight Riders have slipped to sixth position.