IPL 2021 Exclusive: Anjum Chopra suggests one big change for Mumbai Indians after side's loss to PBKS

Mumbai Indians' (MI) struggle in the death overs continued into their fifth match of this season as they succumbed to a nine-wicket loss to Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday night.

While MI have struggled with the bat in previous games too but they have managed to put up scores with which they could fight. However, in the last two matches they have failed to get to even 140 which has resulted in losses. On Friday, they were restricted to their lowest total of the season -- 131 for six in 20 overs, despite Rohit Sharma getting 63.

In India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', former Indian cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Anjum Chopra talked about MI's struggles with the bat.

"Mumbai Indians batted horribly. If you score only 21 runs in the first six overs; that too when Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda bowled five of them, you are putting yourself in a losing position," Manjrekar said.

Chopra, meanwhile, suggested that MI should make some changes in their playing XI. She said that the side could replace the underperforming wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock with Chris Lynn.

"There should be change. I think Ishan Kishan could be given the wicketkeeping duties and Chris Lynn can replace Quinton de Kock in the lineup. Yes, a stroke player may not be the best bet on a pitch like this, but one could make this change. Or MI can also rest a batsman in the middle order," said Chopra.

Chris Lynn featured in the opening game of the season for Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and scored an important 49 off 35 deliveries.

Talking about the Punjab Kings, Manjrekar lauded Mayank Agarwal and said that his short stay at the crease eased the pressure of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

"Punjab Kings scored 45-odd runs in the first six overs of the game, as compared to MI's 21. And the credit goes to Mayank Agarwal. We have often seen that Mayank plays more freely than KL Rahul when both open the innings. It takes the pressure off Rahul as well as the other batsmen," said Manjrekar.

"Mayank didn't score big but he eased off the pressure."