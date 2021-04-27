IPL 2021 Exclusive: Anjum Chopra explains KKR's change in strategy leading to win over PBKS

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi (left) with captain Eoin Morgan in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 26, 2021).

Kolkata Knight Riders wait for their second win of the season finally came after four defeats with a five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Monday night. With this win, they moved up to 5th place in the points table.

For KKR, this victory was also very important, if they did not win today's match, then their way to reach the playoffs would have been more difficult. Former Indian women's team captain and India TV expert Anjum Chopra also believes that these two points were necessary for KKR.

Speaking on India TV show 'Cricket Dhamaka', Anjum said: "It was two points needed for KKR. Fans of Kolkata Knight Riders would be happy with this win. KKR lost wickets early, but They did not face any trouble due to the goal being small."

Chasing a modest target of 124 runs, KKR captain Eoin Morgan played an unbeaten knock of 47, besides Rahul Tripathi's crucial knock of 41 runs from 32 balls.

Impressed with Rahul, who bailed KKR out of trouble from 17/3 at one stage, Anju, said the young batsman has made the spot his own.

"Rahul Tripathi is a good batsman, he has game sense and his timing is excellent. KKR has fed him at number three, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik could also come to bat at No.3 but KKR fed him at this spot because they know that this player can score runs fast. "

Anjum believes that KKR made changes in their bowling strategy on Monday and that led to success. Morgan started bowling with Mavi in ​​the match against Punjab and he had four consecutive overs from Mavi.

"KKR's bowling strategy changed today. He started with Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins and later brought in the famous Krishna. He was also brought in by Varun Chakraborty after the 9th over. KKR got success here. Because of this all the bowlers are looking good," she said.

Regarding Morgan's captaincy innings, she said, "Today he batted like a batsman, I will not say that he looked in good touch, he was in good form again, but today he was hungry to score, due to which he let KKR win."