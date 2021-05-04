IPL 2021: ECB leaves it to England players if they want to return home or play

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of KKR and England captain Eoin Morgan.

After many participants of the ongoing IPL 2021 tested positive, including two Kolkata Knight Riders players, the further involvement of foreign players in the competition turned murkier. England cricket board (ECB) has left the decision on its players whether they want to continue playing or return home.

At the moment, 11 England players, including limited-over captain Eoin Morgan (KKR), are participating in the cash-rich league,. The remaining players are Moeen Ali (CSK), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Sam Bilings (DC), Chris Woakes (DC), Jos Buttler (RR), Dawid Malan (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Tom Curran (DC), Chris Jordan (PBKS), Jason Roy (SRH).

An ECB spokesperson told news agency ANI that they are constantly in touch with its players and left the decision on them to return home.

"We continue to monitor and communicate with our players and staff currently in India. In terms of continued participation, it will be a decision that will be taken by each individual. We acknowledge these are challenging times and our thoughts are with the people of India," said the spokesperson.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Delhi was rescheduled after two of KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, tested positive on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side also faced Delhi Capitals on April 29; forcing the entire team to go into self-isolation.

"We have been self-isolating in our rooms since this afternoon," sources within the DC camp told ANI on Monday evening.