IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals fantasy tips

Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Find fantasy tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) on indiatvnews.com.

Rajasthan Royals were only just recovering from the heartbreaking defeat in their opening game of the season when they suffered another setback earlier this week; the injury to Ben Stokes, which has now ruled him out for the entire season.

In a high-scoring game, Sanju Samson's incredible 117 did steer the Royals close, but the side's new captain couldn't take them to victory as the side lost by four runs against Punjab Kings. On Thursday, Samson's Royals meet another franchise with a newly appointed wicketkeeper-captain, Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals made a strong start to their season, beating MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their opening game.

As the two sides meet for a mouth-watering clash, let's take a look at Dream11 RR vs DC Dream11 Predictions and RR vs DC Dream11 fantasy tips, player updates, RR vs DC playing XI updates, IPL Dream11 Prediction Today match, and Dream11 fantasy tips.

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (v/c), Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant (c)

Sanju Samson made an incredible start to his IPL campaign as captain, scoring a century against PBKS. In the absence of Ben Stokes, Samson shoulders more responsibility than ever.

Same goes for Jos Buttler, who will undertake the role of a premier overseas batsman in the absence of Stokes. It may also be possible that Buttler is promoted up the order.

Rishabh Pant has been in the form of his life and goes straight into our Dream11 side without a second thought.

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Riyan Parag

The DC openers have been in fine form and forged a 100+ stand in the opening game against CSK. Shaw, in particular, looks in sublime touch ever since he worked on his game and reaped rewards in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Riyan Parag played a crucial knock in the previous game against PBKS, and is also used as a part-time spinner by RR.

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Chris Morris

Chris Morris' ability to soak up the runs will be crucial against Delhi Capitals, as the side boasts of some of the most aggressive batsmen in the tournament.

Woakes, meanwhile, will continue to be one of the Capitals' premier overseas bowler in the absence of Nortje.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Chetan Sakaria

Kagiso Rabada is expected to return to DC colours in the game against RR tonight. One of the most lethal bowlers in the tournament, Rabada is a match-winner and is one of the must-haves in your Dream11 side.

Avesh Khan and Chetan Sakaria -- the two uncapped players, have been brilliant for their sides in the opening game of the season. Sakaria, in particular, bowled brilliantly at the death and could be crucial in the game against DC.