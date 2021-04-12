Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings fantasy tips.

Two underachievers of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, will lock horns for their season opener in Mumbai on Monday and loads of fireworks are expected by fans of both teams as they walk into the season with enough arsenal to put up a stiff challenge.

And as the two sides meet on Mondfay, let's take a look at Dream11 RR vs PBKS Dream11 Predictions and RR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy tips, player updates, RR vs PBKS playing XI updates, IPL Dream11 Prediction Today match, and Dream11 fantasy tips.

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran

Both teams are filled with quality wicketkeepers; leaving fans spoilt for choices. However, recent performances from Jos Buttler and Nicholas Pooran for their respective national sides have made them an automatic choice for the line-up. PBKS skipper KL Rahul and his counterpart Sanju Samson haven't made much of a case as far as their recent outings are concerned. Rahul, however, has been a different animal while opening for rechristened Punjab outfit, previously known as Kings XI Punjab, and finds place in our XI.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and Riyan Parag

Chris Gayle hasn't made much impact yet in the three T20 matches he played this season but knowing the burly 41-year-old Jamaican is just an innings away from what could be called turning back years. Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, recently has failed to impress with the Indian side after a strong IPL last year. However, like skipper Rahul, he also turns into a different animal in the cash-rich league and could be rated as his favourite hunting ground.

Indian rising talent Riyan Parag, who enjoyed a strong domestic season and is expected to step into a bigger role for the pink-clad outfit, is worth keeping an eye on and walks into our playing XI.

All-rounder: Ben Stokes

The only all-rounder to make the cut in this playing XI is Ben Stokes, whose involment in any playing XI is arbitary given the devastation he can impose on rivals, irrespective of the bat or the ball.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi

Like Stokes, this line-up couldn't be complete without one of India's leading pacer and certainly PBKS' frontline bowler Mohammed Shami while Chris Jordan's recent form makes him apt selection for the team, along with Rajasthan Royals' Kartik Tyagi, who impressed with his raw pace last season. The only spinner to walk into the line-up on the fresh pitch of Wankhede is Shreyas Gopal.