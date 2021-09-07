Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik confident of KKR qualification for Play-offs

IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik confident of KKR qualification for Play-offs

The two-time former champions did not have a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021 as they could manage just wins from seven matches.

PTI PTI
Abu Dhabi Published on: September 07, 2021 19:42 IST
Dinesh Karthik
Image Source : PTI

Dinesh Karthik 

It will be a herculean task for them but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Dinesh Karthik is confident that his side can win six out of their remaining seven matches and qualify for the IPL playoffs.

The two-time former champions did not have a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021 as they could manage just wins from seven matches. They are languishing at the bottom half of the table as the IPL is set to resume in the UAE in a few days from now.

Related Stories

"We want to win six out of seven matches (to qualify). It's as simple as that. As a team that's what we'll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win six out of seven matches," Karthik told KKR website.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20. The 2020 edition of IPL saw KKR lose out on a last-four berth owing to a not-so-healthy Net Run Rate.

"Last year when we were in UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That's something that still gnaws at me," Karthik said.

Karthik, who is back with KKR after a successful stint as a commentator in the UK, insisted that the team would focus on the positives and cotinue to play aggressive cricket.

"KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We're positive and we've a coach who's always infusing positivity into us," he said.

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News