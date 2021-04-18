Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Punjab Kings in the 11th game of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday. DC made an electrifying start to the new edition with a seven-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings, but faltered in their second game against Rajasthan Royals.

The RR, riding on David Miller and Chris Morris' incredible knocks, steered a strong comeback to defeat the Capitals in their second match.

Punjab, meanwhile, will hope to put behind the horrific performance against CSK and start afresh when they take on the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

As the two sides meet, let's take a look at DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

Both, Rahul and Pant faced unlucky run-out dismissals in their respective previous games. However, both the captains are in terrific form with the bat and are two of the must-haves in your Dream11 team.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw

Gayle and Mayank are two of the big-hitters in the Punjab Kings side and even when both failed to step up against CSK, they remain a force to reckon with. Shaw, meanwhile, will look to come back strong after the failure in the previous game too.

Allrounders: Chris Woakes, Deepak Hooda

Woakes has been a handy option with both, bat and ball for the Capitals and is expected to retain his place in the side. Hooda, meanwhile, proved that he could be a match-winner for Punjab and the franchise will hope for him to step up against the Capitals.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje

Nortje is expected to return to Capitals and will most likely replace Tom Curran in the side. With Nortje and Rabada back, expect them to once again torment the batsmen -- especially during the death.

Ashwin kept things tight against Royals and Pant would've now realised that it is important for Ashwin to bowl his full quota. From PBKS, Shami could make things difficult for batsmen early in the innings.