IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Rabada, Nortje, Dwarshuis reach Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kagiso Rabada.

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ben Dwarshuis have reached the team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of the resumption of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

According to the information received here, all the players were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

"Delhi Capitals' fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje from South Africa and Ben Dwarshuis from Australia arrived at the team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday, 15 September 2021. All players were tested for Covid-19 upon arrival," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

"Dwarshuis will be in quarantine for six days, meanwhile, the South African players have entered the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble directly from the bio-bubble set up for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka," it said.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.