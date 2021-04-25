IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals opt to bat against SRH in Chennai, bring in Axar Patel

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021's last game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both sides made a few changes to the playing XI.

"We are gonna bat first. I think the wicket looks slightly drier. There'll be less dew today because of the weather. We are not going to judge ourselves on batting and bowling, we are gonna judge ourselves as a fielding unit. We are just trying to do the same thing in each and every match and it's paying off well for us. One change. We have Axar coming in for Lalit," said Pant.

Warner isn't entirely disappointed having to chase again in IPL 2021, however, SRH will be without their key bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the tie.

"We have been batting second the whole time, so I don't think it really matters. The way Kane and Jonny finished off the game last game was that we should have done previously. Obviously, the experienced heads in the middle, we were able to do that. We bowled well, that was the most important thing and the most pleasing thing. Unfortunately, Bhuvi's pulled up, bit sore. We have got Suchith coming in for him. That's what we feel is best team to play against these guys. Each wicket is pretty much the same. We have to assess here with the ball first and then chase down whatever they set," said the SRH skipper.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan