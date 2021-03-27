IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey - WATCH

Image Source : BCCI Mumbai Indians

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday unveiled their new jersey ahead of the impending 14th season of the Indian Premier League. The video revealing the new jersey was shared on their social media site with the caption, "One Team. #OneFamily. One Jersey."

The jersey was created by designers Shantanu & Nikhil and according to the franchise, it captures the composition of the five basic elements of the universe - earth, water, fire, air, and sky.

"Mumbai Indians has carried forward a legacy every year, built on our core values and ideologies. Our five IPL titles are testament to our commitment to these values and it is extremely fulfilling that we have been able to signify it through our jersey this year," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said in the media release.

"There is a lot of thought which goes into designing our jerseys every year because we understand that it is worn by our players and fans with a sense of pride and honour. This season we decided to wear the elements of our DNA on our jersey, which has enabled us to become the most successful sports club in the country. We shall wear the pride of our Paltan whenever we step out in this jersey," he added.

Mumbai Indians, who won their record-extending fifth title in the UAE last season defeating Delhi Capitals, will begin their IPL 2021 campaign on April 9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to become the first team to win a hat-trick of IPL trophies after becoming the only franchise to successfully defend the title last season.