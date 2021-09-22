IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Toss Today Live Updates, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will win the toss - Pant or Kane?

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. IPL 2021 resumed on Sunday in the UAE, after a break of four and a half months dur to COVID-19.
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST
Total Matches Played - 7
Tosses won: 4
Tosses lost: 3
Match Result after Tosses won: 0/4 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/3 wins
SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs
SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs
MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
DELHI CAPITALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST
Total Matches Played - 8
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 2
Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/2 wins
CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
DC vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
DC vs RCB - DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run
DC vs KKR - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets