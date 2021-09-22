IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Toss Today Live Updates, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will win the toss - Pant or Kane?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Toss Today Live Updates

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. IPL 2021 resumed on Sunday in the UAE, after a break of four and a half months dur to COVID-19.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 7

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 3

Match Result after Tosses won: 0/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/3 wins

SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs

SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs

MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

DELHI CAPITALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 2

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/2 wins

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets

SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

DC vs RCB - DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run

DC vs KKR - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets