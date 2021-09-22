Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Toss Today Live Updates, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will win the toss - Pant or Kane?

IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Toss Today Live Updates, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will win the toss - Pant or Kane?

IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 so far.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2021 16:05 IST
IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Toss Today Live Updates
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Toss Today Live Updates

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. IPL 2021 resumed on Sunday in the UAE, after a break of four and a half months dur to COVID-19. 

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Related Stories

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 7

Tosses won: 4
Tosses lost: 3
Match Result after Tosses won: 0/4 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/3 wins

SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs
SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs
MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

DELHI CAPITALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 8
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 2
Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/2 wins

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
DC vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
DC vs RCB - DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run
DC vs KKR - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker