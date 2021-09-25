IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes third Indian bowler to take 250 wickets in T20s

Image Source : IPLT20.COM R Ashwin

Veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday became the third Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 250 wickets in T20 cricket. Ashwin achieved the feat during match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ashwin dismissed David Miller to complete his feat. The South African international shimmied down the ground to take on the offie with a wild swing of the willow, but the ball did not turn at all, sneaked through and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed the formalities.

Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla stand atop with 262 wickets each. Ashwin's 250 wickets came in his 250th appearance in T20 cricket.

Talking about the match, Ashwin's wicket left Rajasthan three down in their chase of 155 in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, the bowlers managed to restrict Delhi to a not-so-threatening score. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw departed early before the pair of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant revived Delhi, adding a 62-run stand.

Mustafizur Rahman variations ended Pant's struggle at the crease while Rahul Tewatia dismissed Iyer for 43. Regular wickets did not see the Capitals stage a fightback and were eventually restricted to 154.

A win today will put Delhi on top of the points table and a step closer to qualification for the playoffs.