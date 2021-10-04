IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Robin Uthappa makes debut for Chennai, Delhi bring in newbie Ripal Patel

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/TWITTER (DELHI CAPITALS) Robin Uthappa and Ripal Patel

Both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made changes to their playing XI for match 50 of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium. While Delhi handed their debut to newbie Ripal Patel, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa replaced Suresh Raina in the playing XI to make his maiden appearance for Chennai.

The 26-year-old middle-order batsman from Gujarat was roped in by Delhi earlier in the auction before the start of this season. He played 11 T20 games for Gujarat, scoring 191 runs at a strike rate of 189.10. He was also part of the state team in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis missing his fourth game for Capitals owing to a calf injury, Delhi introduced Ripal, who is also a handy right-arm medium-fast bowler.

"Ripal Patel is making his debut, Smith goes out. He's a lower middle-order batsman who can bowl a few overs," said DC captain Rishabh Pant after winning the toss.

Uthappa replaced Raina, who has a back issue, in the playing XI for Chennai. The veteran will be making his maiden appearance for the sixth IPL franchise, having played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals. He was traded to CSK for an all-cash deal ahead of the auction from Rajasthan Royals, for whom he scored 196 runs in 12 matches last season in the UAE.

Chennai also brought back Dwayne Bravo for Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar for KM Asif.

"We are trying to rest players who have some niggles, top-two is important, if you have a bad day in the qualifiers, you have another chance to make a comeback," said Dhoni.