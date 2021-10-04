IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Playoff Scenario: Dhoni & Co fight with Pant & team for Qualifier 1 spot

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In a clash for the top spot, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (both locked at 18 points) will fight an ultimate battle to confirm their supremacy in the league stages.

In a clash for the top spot, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (both locked at 18 points) will fight an ultimate battle to confirm their supremacy in the league stages. However, a lot more is at stake with Royal Challengers Bangalore (16 points) just a win behind them with just two league matches left. A lackadaisical approach by any of the team could cost the team their top two spots; taking away their comfort of having a second shot at qualification for the final.

Points Table

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches 1 Chennai Super Kings 12 9 3 18 +0.829 Q L W W 2 Delhi Capitals 12 9 3 18 +0.551 Q W L W 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 8 4 16 -0.157 Q W W W 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 +0.294 - W L W 5 Punjab Kings 12 5 7 10 -0.236 - W L W 6 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.337 - W L L 7 Mumbai Indians 12 5 7 10 -0.453 - L L L 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 2 10 4 -0.475 - L L W

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playoff Qualification Scenario

With 14 points in 11 games, RCB only need one win to secure a place in the playoffs. If Virat Kohli's side loses against the Punjab Kings, they will have two more opportunities to seal a playoff berth against Sunrisers Hyderabad (October 6) and Delhi Capitals (October 8).

However, if RCB lose all of their remaining three games, their fate would be decided through Net Run Rate (NRR).

Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 Scenario

To jog readers' minds, post league stages the Qualifier 1 sees the top two vie for a spot in the final while the loser of the match faces the winner of the Eliminator match (between third- and fourth-placed teams) in Qualifier 2 for another shot at the final.

This makes it essential for the MS Dhoni-led side, who are leading by a superior run rate, to win their next match and have 20 points in their kit. To CSK's advantage, a win tonight confirms their top two spots as RCB will play their last game against DC; making only one team eligible to reach 20 points.

Delhi Capitals Qualifier 1 Scenario

The last year finalists are high on confidence after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the last game and want to go into the finals with their winning momentum intact with two high octane clashes coming up next. A win for them tonight won't guarantee them the top two spot instead will keep all the three rivals in the reckoning.