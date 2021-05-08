'It was a tough call but..': SRH player reacts to David Warner's captaincy snub in IPL 2021

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner was removed from the captaincy during IPL 2021 and was also dropped from SRH's XI in their last game against Rajasthan Royals.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad made a big leadership change during the IPL 2021 when they sacked David Warner from captaincy, replacing him with New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Warner was further dropped from the side for the side's game against Rajasthan Royals, which was SRH's final appearance in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases among multiple participating franchises.

SRH's uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami has now reacted to the decision. He said that it sat well with the players who aren't usually "involved too much" in decision-making.

“Obviously, if you ask David or Kane or the management, there has to be a different angle to it. We as domestic players – especially me who hasn’t played a lot of games and hasn’t gotten involved too much in these decisions – it was quite ok for us,” Goswami told cricket.com.

Goswami further added that the players remained in good spirits and aimed at contributing to team's success.

“Look, it didn’t really affect the players. I mean, it was a tough call on the management’s part but it wasn’t dropped on players. We were quite ok with the whole situation. Yes, there will be a bit of remorse in certain players with that decision but I think we were in good spirits and looking to contribute towards the team’s success in the remaining games," Goswami further added.

Warner had an underwhelming outing in IPL 2021, scoring 193 runs in six matches in the tournament with a strike rate of 110.28.

SRH were reeling at the bottom of the table with only one win in seven matches in the tournament before it was suspended on Tuesday earlier this week.