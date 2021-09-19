IPL 2021: Injury scare for Ambati Rayudu: CSK batsman retires hurt after being hit on elbow

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were jolted with a major blow on Sunday as Ambati Rayudu left the field in pain during the UAE leg opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.

Following Chennai's top-order collapse in the powerplay, all eyes were on Rayudu to steady his side's innings but a hit on the left elbow made him walk off with the team physio.

Rayudu was struck on the arm by Adam Milne's delivery before falling to the ground in discomfort, adding to Chennai's batting woes on an eventful night.

The New Zealand duo of Trent Boult and Adam Milne rocked Chennai's top-order in the first two overs by dismissing Faf du Plessis (0) and Moeen Ali (0). Suresh Raina also made his way back after scoring 4, leaving the three-time champions reeling at 7/3 in the first three overs.

Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai, who were being led by Kieron Pollard in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Dashing all-rounder Hardik Pandya also missed the game, making the way for Anmolpreet Singh's debut.

On Rohit's absence, Pollard said, "He is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He is the captain of this ship.I am just standing in."

For CSK, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood were the four foreign picks in the blockbuster match.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult