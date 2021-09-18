Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: CSK vs MI - Chennai vs Mumbai Stats Preview; Head to Head record, Most Runs, Most Wickets

The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League is set to resume on September 19 when MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Incidentally, both the sides also met in their last group game before the suspension of the season in May due to COVID-19 infections within squads of multiple participating franchises. Rohit's MI had emerged victorious in the game, beating the CSK on the final delivery -- thanks to Kieron Pollard's incredible 87-run unbeaten innings in just 34 deliveries.

The Super Kings are currently second in the IPL standings with five wins in seven games. The MI, however, have remained inconsistent since the beginning of the season with four wins and three losses. The last time Mumbai Indians played in the United Arab Emirates, they successfully defended the IPL title and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to bring the side back on track with a winning start on the resumption.

As both the sides meet for a blockbuster clash on Sunday, let's take a brief look at some of the key stats in CSK vs MI:

Head to Head: MI 19-12 CSK

Since CSK's return in 2018, Mumbai Indians have won 7 out of the 9 games played. Last season, CSK won at Abu Dhabi but lost at Sharjah against MI. In Dubai, which will be the venue for the game on Sunday, they have faced each other only once -- back in 2014 where CSK emerged victorious.

Overall, MI have a 3-5 record in Dubai in eight games and all three of their wins came in 2020 season where they played five matches at the venue. CSK, meanwhile, have won six in nine matches in Dubai -- four wins and all three losses came in 2020.

Most runs (In CSK vs MI)

Suresh Raina (CSK) - 732 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 693 MS Dhoni (CSK) - 643 Kieron Pollard (MI) - 607 Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 582

Most wickets (In CSK vs MI)