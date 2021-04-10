Come on Dilli, roar macha: Shreyas Iyer shares heartwarming message for Delhi Capitals ahead of CSK clash

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shreyas Iyer

After guiding the team to their first-ever final in the Indian Premier League, Shreyas Iyer won't be part of Delhi Capitals' journey this season owing to a shoulder injury he incurred. But the captain shared a heartwarming message for the franchise who on Saturday will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With the caption, "Dear Dilli @DelhiCapitals," Iyer took to Twitter to share the video where clips of Delhi's training is shown as the captain speaks.

"Dear Dilli, I speak to you as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight, we always did. We know it won't be easy. But, we know what it takes to lift the trophy. We've worked hard. Harder than before. We've put in the yards. Harder than before. And the best part, we go beyond than just the team. Make no mistake about it. Every work, every game you have me in your corner, your biggest supporter. With the loudest cheer, come on Dilli, roar macha. Love always Shreyas," he said.

The franchise responded by saying, "We will miss you dearly, @ShreyasIyer15. For you and for all our fans, the DC family will give it their absolute all in #IPL2021"

With Iyer missing the IPL 2021 season, following an injury he incurred during India's limited-overs campaign against England last month, Delhi Capitals appointed Rishabh Pant as their captain.