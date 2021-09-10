Friday, September 10, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2021 | CSK trying to get their five players in Manchester to Dubai via commercial flight

IPL 2021 | CSK trying to get their five players in Manchester to Dubai via commercial flight

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the CSK squad which has already started training ahead of the IPL resuming September 19.

PTI PTI
Dubai Published on: September 10, 2021 20:08 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
Image Source : GETTY

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings are looking to get their Indian and English players on a commercial plane to UAE a day after the fifth Test in Manchester was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the CSK squad which has already started training ahead of the IPL resuming September 19.

Related Stories

Before COVID struck the Indian team, the plan was a bubble to bubble transfer with players of both teams taking a chartered flight to UAE.

"Chartered flight is not a possibility anymore. We are trying to get their tickets done for a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will do six-day quarantine like the rest of the players," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Indian players have been in their rooms in Manchester since junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on Thursday.

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News