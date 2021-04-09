IPL 2021: CSK sign Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Josh Hazlewood

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chennai Super Kings sign Australia's Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings have roped in Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Josh Hazlewood, who withdrew from the tournament earlier this month.

The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. This is Behrendorff’s second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets.

The official website of the Indian Premier League confirmed the development.

Hazlewood was to depart with other Australia's IPL-bound players and join CSK but decided to skip the cash-rich league, which will start on April 9 and go on till May 30, and spend time at home for the next two months.

The 30-year-old played three games for CSK in the IPL last season when the tournament was staged in the UAE in late 2020.

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We've got a big winter ahead. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that. Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months.

"As it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that," he had said.

Chennai Super Kings begin their campaign in the 2021 edition against previous year's finalists Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.