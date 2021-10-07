Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: CSK two sixes away from reaching century mark this season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are only two sixes away from reaching the 100-mark in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). With 98 sixes in the season so far, the CSK currently top the list for the season.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK side was the first to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2021. With nine wins in 13 matches, Chennai Super Kings are second in the table.

The 'Men in Yellow' are all but assured of a top-2 finish after Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore -- currently third in the table with 16 points -- conceded a four-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Most sixes in IPL 2021

Surprisingly, Delhi Capitals, who are currently at the top of the table in IPL 2021, have hit the lowest number of sixes in the season so far (48).