IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad statistical preview

Chennai Super Kings are taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd game of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The high-flying CSK have a chance to regain the top position on the table tonight.

Since losing their opening game of the season against Delhi Capitals, CSK haven't looked behind -- securing wins in four straight games to go 2nd in the table.

The SRH, meanwhile, have had the opposite fortune so far. With four losses in five, the side is at the bottom of the table and will be desperate to turn the tables when they take on Dhoni's men.

As both the sides meet in Delhi, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: Chennai Super Kings enjoy a heavy advantage over SRH in head-to-head stats, with 11 wins in 15 encounters between the two sides. In the last season, however, both sides shared the spoils.

While SRH emerged victorious by 7 runs in the first leg of the group stage, Chennai Super Kings defeated David Warner's side by 20 runs in the return leg.

Most runs in CSK vs SRH (among current squad)

Most wickets in CSK vs SRH (among current squad)