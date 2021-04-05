Thala Paraak fully loaded: CSK share video of MS Dhoni smashing sixes in nets ahead of IPL 2021- WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday shared a video of their captain MS Dhoni hitting sixes at will at the nets ahead of the start of the 14th season of the tournament.

Dhoni had a disappointing IPL 2020 season last year, both as a player and as a captain. He scored 200 runs in 14 games at an average of 25 and a strike rate of just 116.27 while failing to score a single half-century score. CSK, on the other hand, failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in their 11 IPL seaons, finishing seventh with 12 points from 14 league games.

Dhoni has however been training hard for the impending season which begins later this week in Chennai with the franchise keeping the fans updated. On Monday, they shared a clip of his practice session with the caption, "Thala Paraak fully loaded."

Chennai will open their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10.

Chennai will witness the return of Suresh Raina this season after the veteran opted out of the tournament last season owing to personal reasons. Meanwhile, the franchise had roped in all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham among few others. They will however miss the services of Josh Hazlewood who opted out of the season last week and CSK are yet to name his replacement.