IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings name Dominic Drakes as injured Sam Curran's replacement

Curran has been ruled out of the tournament after complaining of a lower back injury ahead of the start of CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals last week.

New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2021 22:31 IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday named Dominic Drakes as the replacement for Sam Curran for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. 

Curran has been ruled out of the tournament after complaining of a lower back injury ahead of the start of CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals last week. He has subsequently been ruled out of England's T20 World Cup campaign as well with his brother Tom replacing him in the England squad. 

Drakes is an uncapped West Indies all-rounder who has appeared in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer. 

Chennai presently stand second in the league table with nine wins from 13 games, and have assured themselves a place in the playoffs. 

Chennai will play their final league game on Thursday, against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium with the aim of finishing in the top two which will prvide the team an extra opportunity of making the final. 

