IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, Mumbai Indians to meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in opener

The BCCI on Sunday released the full schedule of the Indian Premier League, with Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game on April 9.

The match will take place in Chennai.

The final of the tournament will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, which made its international debut in the third Test of the recently-concluded India-England series.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata will host the entire IPL 2021. The cities were chosen keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each," the BCCI press release read.

"One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage."

There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches.