IPL 2021: BCCI vows safe return of players and staff home after IPL ends

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of David Warner.

Amid the rampant growing case of COVID-19 in the country, IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured every player and staff involved in IPL 2021 that Indian cricket board (BCCI) will ensure their safe return back home once the tournament ends on May 30, reported ANI.

The report further stated that Amin wrote a letter to all the players and staff, saying the tournament isn't over for the BCCI till everyone is back home safely.

"We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes, which is natural and understandable," read the letter by Amin. "We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about. The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly.

"The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes. Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound."

