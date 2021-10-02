IPL 2021: Avesh Khan is the find of the season for us, says DC skipper Rishabh Pant

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Saturday hailed Avesh Khan, saying the pacer is the find of this years IPL for his side.

Avesh is the leading wicket taker for Capitals this season so far with 21 scalps. He also took three wickets against Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

"Avesh is the find of the season for us. But at Delhi Capitals, we learn from our mistakes and pick up. We have to solidify our batting. Stoinis should be fine in a few days, and that will be good for us," Pant said after the match.

Courtesy a top-notch performance by Avesh and Axar Patel (3/21), Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to a paltry total of 129/8 in 20 overs. In reply, an important 39-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (33) and Ravichandran Ashwin's (20) helped Delhi chase down the target of 130 with five balls to spare. Apart from Iyer and Ashwin, Pant (26) also played a vital knock for Delhi.

"In Sharjah, the wicket always plays differently. Yes, it's a hard-fought victory. We were planning to bowl mostly the fast bowlers in the powerplay. Easier for the spinner in these tracks. I held back one over of Ashwin to keep him away from Pollard and Hardik," the DC skipper added.